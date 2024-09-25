abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.95

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ADIG stock opened at GBX 45.18 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.70. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 85.44 ($1.14). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.02. The company has a market capitalization of £136.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2,295.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

