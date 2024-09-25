HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

LON HGT opened at GBX 499.23 ($6.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 131.50 and a quick ratio of 274.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 516.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 493.10. The company has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 999.00 and a beta of 0.44. HgCapital Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 360 ($4.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($7.36).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Richard J. Brooman bought 4,000 shares of HgCapital Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,920 ($26,673.81). 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HgCapital Trust

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

