West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of WFG opened at C$129.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 2.02. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$88.61 and a 52 week high of C$131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.76 by C($0.12). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 8.096875 earnings per share for the current year.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
