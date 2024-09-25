West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WFG opened at C$129.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 2.02. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$88.61 and a 52 week high of C$131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.76 by C($0.12). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 8.096875 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFG shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$125.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.