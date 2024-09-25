MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MEGI stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01.

Get MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund alerts:

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.