MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MEGI)

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of MEGI stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01.
About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
