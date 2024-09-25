EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Declares $0.31 Dividend

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

EVI Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

EVI Industries stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.17 million, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.34. EVI Industries has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of EVI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

