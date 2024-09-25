Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Equals Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Equals Group stock opened at GBX 117.84 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.34. Equals Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95.02 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.81). The stock has a market cap of £222.16 million, a PE ratio of 2,950.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Equals Group Company Profile

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides payment processing and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company offers Equals Money, a card payment platform; Equals Money Solutions, an enterprise scale-up of the Equals Money platform serving large corporate and financial institutions; and FairFX, a travel card and international payment product for individuals, international holidaymakers, and families.

