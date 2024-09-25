Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Equals Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Equals Group stock opened at GBX 117.84 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.34. Equals Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95.02 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.81). The stock has a market cap of £222.16 million, a PE ratio of 2,950.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.
Equals Group Company Profile
