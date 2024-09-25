West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
West Fraser Timber has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.2% annually over the last three years. West Fraser Timber has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Fraser Timber to earn $8.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of WFG stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $97.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
