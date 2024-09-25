Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 118,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $85.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

View Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.