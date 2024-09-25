ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 78,239 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 78,239 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,248,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,762,000 after purchasing an additional 565,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,761,000 after purchasing an additional 507,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $8,205,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 181,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

