ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,423 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Exponent worth $8,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 67.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 866.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 166.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 293.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $112.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 0.66. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $113.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.21.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

