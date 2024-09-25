Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,007 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $130.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average of $110.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -141.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

