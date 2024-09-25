ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.78. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

