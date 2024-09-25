Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,488 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 114,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,455,000 after purchasing an additional 114,294 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,197.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 108,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $6,543,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE RDY opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $919.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.