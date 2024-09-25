ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 781 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,328 shares of company stock worth $4,437,986 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $260.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

