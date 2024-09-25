ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,507 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $152,843,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,802,000 after buying an additional 3,693,495 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,932,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $790,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,742 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

