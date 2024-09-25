PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 108.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,052 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $9,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PulteGroup by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PulteGroup by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

Insider Activity

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $143.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $145.84.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

