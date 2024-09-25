Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Invests $145,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $61.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

