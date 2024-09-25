Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Raised by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

