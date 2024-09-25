Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Raised to Hold at Cormark

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cormark to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$72.50 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.38.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.87. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$53.45 and a twelve month high of C$74.21. The stock has a market cap of C$21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.37). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.5144766 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,677.00. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,945.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,677.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,300 shares of company stock worth $1,765,756. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

