Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,419,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 595,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,534,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $104.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.22.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.30.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

