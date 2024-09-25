Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reviva Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RVPH stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.10. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) by 194.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.32% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

