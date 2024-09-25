Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Cormark

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cormark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.67.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$696.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 50.10% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of C$73.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.2986497 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,600.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$65,332.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,600.00. Company insiders own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

