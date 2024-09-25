NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Cormark

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cormark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.93.

Shares of NVA opened at C$11.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.78.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.18. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of C$323.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$312.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.0834114 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total transaction of C$67,267.98. In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$284,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total transaction of C$67,267.98. 20.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

