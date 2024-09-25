Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of WOR stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Worthington Enterprises has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

