Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MPW. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares in the company, valued at $461,207.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman acquired 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,207.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

