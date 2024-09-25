Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 13th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.90.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $254.27 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $812.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $1,941,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,638,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.