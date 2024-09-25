Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,245,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,709,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,168,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,436.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,718,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,381 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,219,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 610,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,921,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.