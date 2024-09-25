Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $8.66 on Monday. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

