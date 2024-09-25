Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
