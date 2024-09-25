Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Down 4.4%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.43 and last traded at $56.52. 384,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 561,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

