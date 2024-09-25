Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. 6,462,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 15,582,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Denison Mines Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Denison Mines had a net margin of 950.42% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 131.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Denison Mines by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

