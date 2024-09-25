IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Trading Down 4.9%

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 166,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 776,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Get IMAX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IMAX

IMAX Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IMAX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after buying an additional 118,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after buying an additional 321,506 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in IMAX by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 819,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 90.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 279,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.