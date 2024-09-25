Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Strong-Buy

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Repsol to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Repsol alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repsol

Repsol Stock Performance

REPYY opened at $13.09 on Monday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Repsol had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.