Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to Strong-Buy

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
REPYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Repsol to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Repsol Stock Performance
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Repsol had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
