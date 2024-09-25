Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,137 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSBC. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 21.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Dbs Bank raised HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Stock Up 0.3 %

HSBC stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.56.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.14%.

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.