Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,941 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,764 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 231,164 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,527,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,851 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

