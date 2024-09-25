W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3,130.4% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,014.11.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.1 %

GWW opened at $1,040.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.41 and a twelve month high of $1,046.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $973.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $956.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at $111,650,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.