Profund Advisors LLC Has $803,000 Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDW. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Tidewater Stock Performance

NYSE TDW opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.53 and a twelve month high of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.05.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

