Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 36.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 533,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 141,213 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 1,650.9% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 57,220 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,274,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -866.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

