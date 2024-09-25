Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $117.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.07.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

