Profund Advisors LLC Has $640,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,588,000 after buying an additional 110,319 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,248,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 512,884 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $463.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.16 and a 200-day moving average of $429.39. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $465.82. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

