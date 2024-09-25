Profund Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,032 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in SEA by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,858.40 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $92.99.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

