Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Lennar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 201,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.72.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock opened at $184.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.