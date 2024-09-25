Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 20,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,877,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 110,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 142,342.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $325,333.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 789,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,439,076.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $398,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at $53,335,166.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $325,333.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 789,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,076.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,231. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

