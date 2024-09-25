Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,568,605,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,916.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,728.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,465.63. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $811.99 and a 52-week high of $1,962.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,582.58.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

