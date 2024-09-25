Profund Advisors LLC Sells 18,864 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,864 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter valued at $1,548,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Immunovant by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 204,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 37,165 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 14.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $129,609.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,641.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $133,200.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,667 shares in the company, valued at $9,839,716.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $129,609.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,641.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $904,638 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IMVT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

