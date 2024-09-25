Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Coelacanth Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of CEI stock opened at C$0.78 on Monday. Coelacanth Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.67 and a 12-month high of C$0.93.

Coelacanth Energy Company Profile

Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.

