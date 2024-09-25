Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 110.0% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $51,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $9,354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,155,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $9,354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,155,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $5,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,329 shares in the company, valued at $57,457,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,491,866 shares of company stock valued at $349,710,934 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 3.43. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $176.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

