Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.14

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 120708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INDV. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Indivior Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.90 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 654.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Indivior by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Indivior by 48.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 160,282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Indivior by 493.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 61,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Indivior in the second quarter valued at $249,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Featured Articles

