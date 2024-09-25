Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 4.3%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.81. 1,654,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,469,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Redfin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at $663,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 282.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 205.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Recommended Stories

