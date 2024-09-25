Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Up 7.1%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.01 and last traded at $44.89. 216,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 788,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.17 and a beta of -3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.