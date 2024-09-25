Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,957 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.95% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

